Video shows Kansas deputy hug distressed motorist during traffic stop

Body camera footage released Tuesday shows a Johnson County, Kansas, deputy hug a distressed driver during a traffic stop.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Dep. Bussell pulled over the driver for speeding on Aug. 5, the department said on Facebook. The man explained he was going through some personal challenges.

“Can I have a hug? I need a hug. Can I have a hug, please?” the driver asked after telling the deputy his story.

“Sure. Sure. Yeah,” the deputy answered, and the driver exited the car.

“I don’t mean to bother you, but I’m sorry,” the driver said.

“No, you’re good, man,” the deputy replied, embracing the man. “I promise you, it’s going to get better.”

The sheriff’s office used the incident to put forth a positive message on social media.

“The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you,” they posted.

The video is getting mostly positive responses, but a couple skeptics have also chimed in.

“We need more people like this! Mental health is real!” one person commented.

“Absolutely the most dangerous thing I can imagine from an officer safety standpoint Was he speeding from a homicide … a robbery? Never let anyone that close to you. There is always a weapon in any encounter … and you brought it,” another said.

JCSO has almost 500 sworn deputies, operates two jails and an internationally accredited crime lab offering a full complement of law enforcement forensic services, according to its website.