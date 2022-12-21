Video shows man who allegedly beat shark with a hammer, dragged it across Florida beach

Florida wildlife officials are investigating a video that appears to show a man dragging a lifeless shark around a beach after he allegedly bludgeoned the animal with a hammer.

The video, captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam in Indian Harbor Beach and reported on by WOFL-TV, shows a man holding a hammer as he tosses around what is believed to be a protected Lemon shark.

“Two (2) males were observed catching a shark while shore fishing, bringing the shark to shore, hitting the shark over the head with a hammer, and then dragging the shark back into the water and releasing it,” the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police added that the incident was forwarded to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING TWO DOGS, KILLING ONE, DURING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: ‘COLD HEARTED’

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is investigating the attack after it “responded to witness reports and video evidence of an individual striking a shark with a hammer at Bicentennial Beach in Indian Harbor Beach and returning the shark to the water.

“The FWC takes potential resource violations seriously and is currently investigating this incident. Investigators have identified the individual in the video and would like to thank the public for their assistance. Per normal protocol, while this investigation is ongoing, the agency will not confirm the identity of the individual involved.”

Florida law states that animal cruelty charges can be filed against a person who “unnecessarily overloads, overdrives, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter, or unnecessarily mutilates, or kills any animal.”

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER COPS FIND BUG INFESTATION, FECES, TRASH, 300 LOOSE RODENTS, CHILD IN HER HOME

Animal cruelty, depending on the severity and prior conviction, can carry a fine of at least $5,000 or jail time.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is being encouraged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or text Tip411.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tips to the hotline can remain anonymous, the commission said.

