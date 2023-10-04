Video shows Mark Davis arguing with Raiders fans telling him to fire Josh McDaniels

From OutKick’s David Hookstead

Mark Davis exchanged some tense words with Raiders fans demanding Josh McDaniels be shown the exit.

The Raiders are 1-3 and lost their third straight after falling 24-17 Sunday to the Chargers.

It’s a rough time to be a Raiders fan. To make matters worse, pressure has been mounting on McDaniels, who has a 7-14 record with the franchise since being hired in 2022.

Frustrations boiled over Sunday between some Raiders faithful and Davis, who was sitting in a suite near fans at SoFi Stadium.

Fans approached the Raiders owner demanding McDaniels be canned, but his boss wasn’t having any of it. He fired back, telling the fans to “smarten up.” At one point, a man who appeared to be security stood up like he might do something.

You can watch the heated exchange below.

It’s clear fans aren’t pleased with the product on the field from the Las Vegas Raiders. Other than a 17-16 win over a very bad Denver Broncos team, the Raiders haven’t tasted victory.

They got destroyed by the Bills and then lost to the Steelers and Chargers. They have upcoming games against the Packers and Lions, and those could easily be two more losses on McDaniels’ record.

The situation with the Raiders could quickly spiral from bad and disappointing to downright terrible in the coming weeks.

Fans have had enough, and you know tensions have reached a breaking point when fans are yelling at and arguing with the owner to make a change.