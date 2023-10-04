Video shows moments before dress-wearing man attacks 2 at Seattle light rail station: ‘unprovoked’

Seattle, Washington police have released a video of a man they suspect randomly attacked two people with a hammer in Beacon Hill last week, with hopes the public can help identify the suspect.

The Seattle Police Department said officers responded to reports of two assaults on the 2700 block of Beacon Avenue South near a light rail transit station just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation discovered the man attacked a man and a woman who were both in their 60s, with a hammer. Police added the attack was “unprovoked.”

Emergency crews also responded to the scene and treated the two victims before transporting them to an area hospital.

Using information provided by witnesses, investigators were able to locate a suspect on surveillance.

Footage from security cameras on the train and at the light rail station on Beacon Avenue was released Tuesday.

In the footage, the suspect, described as a roughly 6-foot Black man in his 30s, is seen pulling a hammer out of a bag and holding it in the air as he begins walking and scoping things out at the train station.

The man is then seen on a train, sporting what appears to be a dress, pullover, sandals, and winter hat with earflaps, while still holding the hammer.

As he looks around, the man begins pointing at the various people on the train with the hammer before disembarking at another station.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect or attacks to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.