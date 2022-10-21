Video shows mother in Texas with 2 kids in car busted for smuggling migrants

A video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety showed a mother of two being busted after she allegedly drove her children and three illegal migrants across the border in the Rio Grande Valley.

In footage taken Sunday in the southern Texas region, a Texas Highway Patrol officer pulled over the driver of a white SUV for a traffic violation and asked the driver if anyone else was in the vehicle as she looked for her identification.

Footage obtained by Fox News showed the officer asked the woman to step outside the vehicle and once again asked if anyone was in the trunk.

EL PASO, TEXAS TO STOP BUSSING MIGRANTS AFTER BIDEN USES TRUMP-ERA TITLE 42 TO EXPEL VENEZUELANS

“Not that I know of,” she said.

“No one is hiding in the back seat or anything like that?” he asked. “Not in the trunk?”

“Is there anyone else in there with you besides those four people?”

“No,” the woman, a mother of a 10-month-old and a 14-year-old, responded.

ARIZONA GOV SAYS THE ‘BORDER BARRIER MISSION IS WORKING’ AMID FIGHT WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER BORDER WALL

Officers later lifted the SUV’s trunk door, revealing a man hiding in the compartment where a spare tire would typically be with a stroller folded up on top of him.

The officer removed the stroller while another officer helped him get out of the car after he appeared to be stiff from the cramped journey.

Officers learned the woman was allegedly trying to smuggle three illegal migrants from Mission in southern Texas, located on the border opposite of Reynosa, Mexico, to San Antonio.

The driver was arrested and “referred” to U.S. Border Patrol, according to the Department of Public Safety.