Video shows off-duty Chicago cop in deadly shooting of assailant: ‘I told you I’d shoot you’

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released multiple third-party videos Thursday of a fatal encounter between an off-duty city police officer and an unarmed alleged robber, along with audio recordings of 911 calls from the incident.

The incident took place Jan. 18 when a female police officer walked out of a building to break up what appeared to be an argument involving four people.

The fight between the four men took place in the 1300 block of West 90th Street.

The four individuals can be heard in the video arguing as they shouted over one another. The officer tried to intervene. At one point, the officer tries to tell them that it was “OK” and to “calm down.” Three of them walked away, but Leevon M. Smith, 39, stayed behind.

The two were speaking, and as the officer turned to walk away, Smith allegedly grabbed her from behind and grabbed her gun to try and disarm her.

“I’ll kill you, I’ll kill you,” the officer warned Smith. She was trying to wrestle herself free from Smith’s grip, and they both fell to the ground. As they struggled over the weapon, she fired her first shot at Smith.

Smith could be heard saying, “I’m sorry,” before she fired her second shot. “Oh, s—, you got me, you got me.”

The officer yelled, “I told your dumb— I’d kill you.”

Then she fired her third shot.

“Damn, baby, I’m sorry. OK, OK, OK!” Smith replied.

“Now your dumb— going to jail,” she told him.

“I don’t want to die, baby. Please.” he replied.

The officer shouted for someone to call for help. “Call the police, I just shot somebody!”

“You thought I was playing?” the officer shouted. “I told you I’d shoot you.”

“He tried to steal the gun from me. Call the police!” she shouted. Voices in one of the videos are heard speaking to the officer. She continues to tell them to call the police. A man is heard saying, “Call the police guys.”

“I don’t give a f— about him,” the officer said. “He just tried to rob me.”

COPA released a 911 call that was placed during the original argument between the four individuals, and a male’s voice can be heard saying, “Give me my bag, bro. These people took my bag and won’t give me my bag back.”

Other voices can be heard arguing with the male.

Witnesses called 911.

“There’s a lady outside with a gun, and she shot somebody, y’all,” one woman said.

The officer called 911 and told a dispatcher she had shot someone and was off duty.

“He tried to rob me,” she told the operator.

Moments later in one of the videos, first responders showed up and asked the off-duty officer where she had shot Smith. She told them she didn’t know.

The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital to be treated for a laceration above her right eye. Smith was taken to Christ Medical Center. He was left with wounds in his left pinky, left palm, abdomen and right hip, according to an incident report.

Smith was charged with an offense of attempted robbery and aggravated battery in a public place, according to a Chicago Police Department arrest report. CPD told FOX 32 Smith died Jan. 20 from his injuries. Smith’s family filed a lawsuit against Chicago and the officer for $10 million.

The officer does not face any charges for the shooting.

According to FOX 32, the complaint alleged the officer used “excessive and violent physical force” and “knew or should have known that such force was not necessary in the light of the circumstances.”

The lawsuit claimed Smith’s “estate was diminished by virtue of the medical and funeral expenses that were incurred,” adding that his family “suffered” injuries as a result of his death, including, but not limited to, the loss of companionship and society, grief, sorrow and mental anguish.”

The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.