Video shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney’s emotional reaction to learning boyfriend died from stabbing

Newly released interrogation video reveals jailed OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney’s emotional reaction to learning her boyfriend died after she allegedly stabbed him in Miami in April.

The video obtained by Fox News Digital shows Miami police informing Clenney that her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, did not make it.

“Christian is dead? Oh my God,” she said. “This is not real, right? Christian died? Can I just have a hug? Am I allowed to do that in here?”

She recoiled from an attempted hug before adding, “I need to hug my mom. I cannot be left alone in a room by myself.”

COURTNEY CLENNEY RAKED IN MILLIONS FROM ONLYFANS BEFORE KILLING BEAU: PROSECUTORS

Officers confirmed that Obumseli died, and Clenney appeared to hyperventilate as she absorbed the news.

“I cried so much that I can’t even cry right now,” Clenney said. She pulled on her hair, clenched her stomach, fidgeted in her chair and sobbed for several minutes with her head between her elbows.

“I want to be at the hospital if anything happened to him,” Clenney told police. “I’m going to wake up tomorrow and it’s going to be the same thing.”

The video is the latest piece of evidence to be released after the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office showed gruesome evidence photos, including the blood-stained serrated kitchen knife she that allegedly used to slash Obumseli’s subclavian artery.

ONLYFANS MODEL SOBS IN COURT, PROSECUTORS RELEASE GRUESOME EVIDENCE PHOTOS

Clenney, 26, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for allegedly plunging the knife into the chest of her Obumseli, 27, inside their luxury Miami apartment.

Other images show Clenney in a black sports bra and blood-soaked sweats, which she appeared to be wearing in the beginning of the interrogation video before police gave her a blue jumpsuit.

During Clenney’s bail hearing, Assistant State Attorney Khalil Quinan argued before Judge Lauren Shearon Cruz that Clenney has been charged with a dangerous crime and should not be released.

Bond was ultimately denied.

ONLYFANS MODEL TURNED ALLEGED KILLER COURTNEY CLENNEY COULD BEAT MURDER CHARGE, EXPERT SAYS

Quinan conceded that it was a “mutually abusive relationship” but described Clenney as the aggressor when she stabbed Obumseli.

Miami Det. Yermaine Briceno testified that he initially thought Clenney had killed Obumseli in self-defense, but that evidence he uncovered during the investigation changed his mind.

“I learned that Christian was always the one trying to calm the situation down,” he said. “Based off of the messages and everything, he was always the one that ended up getting hurt and the defendant is just the one that always is unable to control herself.”

Text messages and recordings extracted from Obumseli’s phone revealed that Clenney had slashed her beau’s lip, bashed him with a cellphone and stabbed him in the leg in prior incidents, according to the detective.

Clenney allegedly told Briceno that she retrieved a knife from the kitchen and flung it at Obumseli from a distance of at least 10 feet after he charged at her.

But the medical examiner, who is slated to testify Thursday, concluded that Clenney plunged the knife into Obumseli at close range.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.