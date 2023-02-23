Video shows suspect crash stolen Kia into Washington store for smash-and-grab theft

Sheriff’s deputies in Washington are looking for a man accused of crashing a stolen Kia into a business early Wednesday morning to rob it.

Surveillance video shows the SUV smashing into the front of Cigar Land in King County several times before breaking through the glass entirely.

The driver of the stolen Kia gets out of the car, now parked inside the store, and begins throwing cigarette cartons into the vehicle.

Just as King County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive and appear to have the suspect blocked inside the store, the thief crashes the stolen vehicle even farther into the business, before reversing out the front, smashing through windows and driving around the deputy’s vehicle to escape.

“Tragedies don’t stop, you know, people from having to live their lives,” Fantaysia Riley, an employee at the business, told FOX 13 News Seattle.

She and other employees spent Wednesday cleaning up the mess left behind, while continuing to try to operate the business.

The owner said he barely took over the shop earlier this month, and the crook only got away with a couple cartons of cigarettes.

Investigators say the suspect took off onto Highway 18. The stolen Kia was located in neighboring Auburn, but deputies have yet to find the suspect.

Business owners in the Covington Square strip mall who have surveillance footage from around 7 a.m. Wednesday are asked to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office.