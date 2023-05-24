Video shows wranglers ‘comparable to the cast of Yellowstone’ chasing escaped cow along Michigan’s I-75

Michigan State Police have released a video showing a group of wranglers they compared to the “cast of ‘Yellowstone’” chasing an escaped cow along Interstate-75.

The runaway animal was filmed running alongside traffic on Sunday, May 21, northwest of Detroit.

Michigan State Police first said, “A team of wranglers comprised of men and women comparable to the cast of ‘Yellowstone’ attempted to wrangle a cow that was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford Rd. Troopers stayed on standby to stop traffic on I-75 if necessary.”

The group was then “on the shoulder of I-75 with horses and four-wheelers when they attempted to capture the suspect bovine but were unsuccessful in their attempts,” according to police.

Footage showed the cow entering the roadway while a man on horseback was in pursuit. The cowboy could be seen waving a lasso rope as he chased the animal.

“The cow managed to outsmart its adversaries, and entered the northbound lanes of I-75,” Michigan State Police said. “The wranglers chased the cow with four-wheelers, horses, and lassos across all lanes of travel. Troopers shut down north and southbound lanes of I-75 for safety.”

The video released by police ends after the cow crosses a center median and appears to hop over a guardrail into oncoming traffic.

“Eventually after much tom foolery [sic], the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” police said. “Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

With the release of the footage, police also joked “And we know that if there are no pictures or video it didn’t happen…”

In a Chicago suburb in late April, a cow that was brought to a high school as part of a senior prank managed to escape as well before being captured by law enforcement.

A video taken in an Illinois neighborhood by Roger Plummer showed the brown bovine running down a sidewalk. A group of boys was shown chasing after the animal.

“This morning a prank went awry when a group of our seniors lost control of a cow they intended to put in a corral they built in front of the school. Unfortunately, the animal escaped, resulting in the cow roaming the community,” Northridge Preparatory School said at the time.

Earlier in April, a woman in Maine had to get stitches after being charged at by a cow that escaped from a farm, according to the Farmington Police Department.

And in March, a New York City pizzeria shared surveillance video of a cow making a run for it in the streets from a slaughterhouse.

Several videos strung together showed people frantically chasing the cow in Brooklyn, some with lassos, and one man in an apron even attempting to grab the bovine’s tail.

The cow eventually was captured. The escape attempt worked, as the 4-month-old calf will reportedly live out its days at a New Jersey sanctuary, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Fox News’ Julia Musto and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.