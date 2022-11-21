Vikings accidentally salute porn star in moment meant for military members

The Minnesota Vikings faced scrutiny on Sunday during their devastating loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The organization thought to honor U.S. service members at U.S. Bank Stadium during their “Salute to Service” segment during the game. However, the team apparently fell for a prank as one of the tweets curated for the #SkolSalute featured an adult film star in military gear rather than an actual member of the armed forces.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The photo showed Steven Wolfe – whose stage name is Johnny Sins – dressed in fatigues. Wolfe is routinely featured in social media memes given the breadth of his career in the adult film industry.

The Vikings asked for user-submitted content in the days leading up to the game. Last week, the NFL honored current and veteran military members as part of their Veterans Day celebrations. Minnesota was on the road to play the Buffalo Bills at the time.

“We’re honoring our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families during Sunday’s game against Dallas,” the team tweeted before the game Sunday. “Share photos and stories of your loved ones who have served or are currently serving using #SkolSalute for a chance to have them featured on the video board Sunday.”

Minnesota received some ridicule on social media.

The team didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

During the game, some military veterans were honored on the field. The veterans were given free groceries for a year from HyVee.

The Vikings would end up losing to the Cowboys, 40-3.