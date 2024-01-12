Vikings’ Alexander Mattison reflects on roller coaster 2023 season

The Minnesota Vikings were on the cusp of making the playoffs this season even with the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson missing significant time.

The Vikings were in the mix until the final week of the season, though they would have needed a lot of help to get in.

Alexander Mattinson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview the team was going to stick together no matter what.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Look to my left and my right, and while the world may be pointing the finger at this person or that person or whatever it might be, we understand from the inside looking out that we’re giving it our all and that we love one another. And we’re gonna ride together until the end, whether we win or lose or whatever the outcome might be,” Mattison said.

LIONS’ JARED GOFF ENTERING PLAYOFF GAME VS. RAMS WITH CHIP ON SHOULDER

Mattison ran for a career-high 700 yards this season. He didn’t rush for any touchdowns but caught three touchdown passes. He was also nominated for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award for his charitable work.

He told Fox News Digital he learned a lot about himself and his teammates through the ups and downs.

“So, I just learned a lot about trust. I learned about overcoming adversity is not just getting a win next week. It’s not just coming back from a loss and trying to get the win, but it’s about how you go about that through a week and through a season,” he said.

“It’s the trials and tribulations that you face and the work that you do day in and day out. That’s overcoming that adversity, and that’s what’s going to pay off in the end. Not so much the results.

“So, just the process that we’re able to go through. This season definitely was a trying time. But, in the end, we’re able to look at it and understand it, and we came out of it as better human beings, closer in the locker room. And all we can do now is pick up the pieces, reflect, control what we can control and look forward to 2024.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.