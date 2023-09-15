Vikings’ Alexander Mattison shares racist direct messages sent to him after loss to Eagles: ‘This is not OK’

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison shared horrible, insensitive messages he was sent by supposed fans after the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-28, on “Thursday Night Football.”

Mattison, who did not have the best of performances in the game, took screenshots of direct messages he received on Instagram, where disturbing racist remarks were made. The direct messages also encouraged Mattison to kill himself.

Mattison, 25, said that he received more than 60 messages with similar language.

“This is not OK, y’all,” Mattison wrote over the message.

“Y’all can come at me all you want about fantasy [football], ‘You suck,’ blah blah blah. I really could care less. But this s— is unacceptable,” Mattison said. “SMFH I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in DM’s and comments, really reflect on wtf you say and how it could truly affect someone.

“Under my helmet, I am a human..a father…a son. This is sick. SMH.”

The Vikings and Mattison’s agent did not immediately answer a request for comment to Fox News Digital regarding this matter.

Unfortunately, there are some who do not care for the human side to professional athletes, as Mattison clearly shows. The messages are entirely uncalled for.

Mattison is taking over for Dalvin Cook, who signed with the New York Jets after being released by the Vikings earlier this offseason. He primarily served as Cook’s backup since he was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boise State by the Vikings.

In his first two games since taking over as a starter, Mattison has not had the best production, totaling 62 yards on 10 carries, including just 28 yards on eight touches against the Eagles. He also fumbled last night in the first half.

However, the Vikings showed faith in Mattison with Cook’s release, believing that he can take over the lion’s share of carries in the running backs room.

Mattison had a career-high five touchdowns last season on 74 rush attempts, tallying 283 yards as Cook’s backup. Mattison had a receiving touchdown as well.

The Vikings fell to 0-2 on the season after previously being upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 1. Minnesota will search for their first win next week when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.