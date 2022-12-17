Vikings’ brutal blunders lead to worst first-half deficit in 20 years

The Minnesota Vikings entered Saturday’s game at home with a lot in their favor. One more win clinched an NFC North title and a trip to the playoffs. They were also facing a team that averaged 16 points per game.

The Vikings lost last week to the Detroit Lions, so Kirk Cousins & Co. were looking to get back on the winning track in their home building.

The Indianapolis Colts had the exact opposite in mind.

In what was one of the worst first-half performances in history, let alone this season, the Vikings went into the locker room down 33-0 after the first half, leaving the sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium crowd in shock.

The deficit was that large because the Vikings hurt themselves, and it started immediately in the first quarter.

After the Colts had a solid opening drive that led to a Chase McLaughlin field goal, the Vikings were looking to respond. But they only mustered four plays before sending in the punt team to give the Colts the ball back.

Instead, an Indianapolis player shot through the Vikings’ blockers and got a hand on the punt, sending it sky-high. The Colts’ Kemoko Turay caught it and ran in for a touchdown to make it 10-0.

The Vikings looked like they were going to respond quickly after that blunder, when Dalvin Cook rushed for 40 yards on the opening play of the next Minnesota possession. Then, he fumbled on the next play during a four-yard run.

The Colts drove down the field and scored a touchdown by Deon Jackson from one yard to make it 17-0.

Minnesota continued to get in its own way from there. It went back-to-back drives resulting in a turnover on downs. In the first, they were unable to convert a 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1 chance on their own 31-yard line. McLaughin kicked a field goal after that turnover on downs.

Then, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell called for a fake punt on the next drive, but punter Ryan Wright overshot his intended target for an incompletion. McLaughlin kicked home another.

Cousins then threw an interception to Julian Blackmon, who took it to the house for a 17-yard pick-six to make it 30-0.

McLaughlin added his fourth field goal of the half just before the whistle blew, and it’s safe to say Minnesota was glad to get off the field at that point.

It was the largest halftime lead for the Colts since they were beating the Miami Dolphins 34-0 in 1997, according to ESPN.

It was also the largest deficit the Vikings have faced in 20 years, when they were down 45-0 to the Seattle Seahawks.