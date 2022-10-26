Vikings’ Dalvin Cook pokes fun at fine for throwing ball in stands

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appeared to mock the fine he reportedly received for tossing the ball into the stands when he scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.

Cook scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the season in the team’s 24-16 win against the Dolphins back in Week 6. He had 77 yards on 13 carries, but throwing the ball into the Hard Rock Stadium crowd is a no-no in the NFL.

He received a $7,426 fine; it was reduced to $5,941 as long as he completed an online training course and does not get fined again for the rest of the season, according to the NFL Network. Cook responded to the fine as if he was a fourth-grader getting punished by a teacher.

“4 will not throw (football) in the stands after touchdown,” he wrote four times.

He added: “In all seriousness kids stay in school don’t break rules !!”

The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy. He has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in each of the last three seasons.

This year, Cook has 450 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 80 yards. The Vikings are 5-1 to start the season.

Minnesota is coming off a bye to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.