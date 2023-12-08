Vikings’ Greg Joseph to wear ‘I Stand With Israel’ cleats during next game

Greg Joseph has been raising money to provide aid in Israel since the terrorist attacks there in October, and he’ll be furthering his efforts this weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings kicker began his “Kicks for Israel” campaign Oct. 17, 10 days after the Hamas attacks.

Joseph is Jewish and has said his religion has “absolutely” guided him throughout his life. He attended high school at the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.

The kicker is donating $54 for every extra point he makes, and $180 for every field goal, with all the funds going directly to “emergency food and essential supplies to those who have been displaced through the humanitarian Non-Profit Organization Leket Israel.”

As the NFL continues its Cause for Cleats initiative, Joseph will be representing his faith.

Joseph’s cleats will include the Star of David and the phrase “I Stand With Israel.”

The Vikings did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the cleats.

Joseph’s “Kicks for Israel” campaign has raised over $7,000.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday “a heavy barrage of rockets was just launched at Tel Aviv and central Israel.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Friday the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has led to the “largest single loss of life” in the history of his organization.

Guterres once again reiterated a call for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

“There is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza, which would have devastating consequences. We anticipate that would result in a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt,” Guterres said. “I fear the consequences could be devastating for the security of the entire region.”

Joseph is in his fifth NFL season. He also kicked for the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans previously. This is his third year in Minnesota.

