Vikings’ Justin Jefferson sends message to rest of NFL after incredible game vs Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had an incredible performance in the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers in their Week 1 matchup on Sunday.

The third-year star set a single-game career high 184 receiving yards on nine receptions with two touchdown catches as the Vikings slapped the Packers 23-7. It was the first victory for first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell and a good way to start the year.

Jefferson talked to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after the game was over and was asked what was working well for the Vikings in the game to have him produce the game he had.

“Our work ethic,” Jefferson said. “I just put in that work. KO coming in during spring. We knew we had to get done learning the new plays but glad to be with this team. We have some players on this team, man.”

Jefferson was clear when asked what message the win sent to the rest of the NFL.

“A lot of people, stop doubting us man. We know what it’s been in the past. But that’s the past. We have some new players in the building, new coaches in the building – new system. We coming for it for sure,” he said.

Jefferson has come on the scene as one of the most electrifying wide receivers in the NFL, and he is back to build off an incredible 2021 season in which he had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins, who was 23-for-32 with 277 passing yards and two touchdowns, praised the game plan for the win.

“No secret. No certain formula. Just letting our coaches have a good plan to start the game, put us in a position to be successful, and just executing,” Cousins said, via the team’s website. “The plays are running together right now. It’s all running together. But I just know we started fast, and that helps at home Week 1 to get your crowd going.”