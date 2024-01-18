Vikings’ Kirk Cousins admits it was ‘tough’ watching playoff games, gives update on Achilles rehab

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ season ended when he tore an Achilles during the eighth week of the season, just when the team was finding its groove.

Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens did their best to keep the Vikings in playoff contention until the very end.

But tough losses down the stretch ultimately doomed them.

Cousins, who finished the season with 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes, admitted to Fox News Digital in an interview it wasn’t easy to watch the playoffs last weekend.

“I got to be honest. Watching playoff games last weekend was tough,” said Cousins, who recently partnered with Tostitos to deliver a special experience for a fan in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week.

“I feel like I’m in the wrong place and that we missed the target.

“So, that’s not a great feeling. But I remind myself that there’s more football up ahead for me next January. I want to make sure I’m not at home and that I’m still playing, winning big playoff games. So, that’s what keeps me going – the promise of the opportunities up ahead.”

Cousins also gave an update on how his rehab process was going.

“It’s been a real positive process. I was nervous coming out of surgery about how grueling and boring is rehab going to be. You hear the horror stories. But that hasn’t been my experience,” he said.

“I really enjoyed working with the therapists, getting the gradual progress each day and watching the cast come off and the boot. Now, in a shoe. Just taking one step at a time and pushing but also not pushing too hard, making sure that next spring in practice I’m ready to go. It’s been a fun challenge to attack.”

Minnesota finished 7-10 this season.

