Vikings’ KJ Osborn carted off field after scary hit leaves him still vs Falcons

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn lay still on the turf for a few moments after a hit by Atlanta Falcons defenders, and he was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon.

Osborn left the game with a concussion after hauling in a 13-yard reception on 3rd-and-8 from Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was in the game due to a concussion to rookie Jaren Hall earlier in the first half.

As Osborn made the catch and came back down to the turf following his jump, two Falcons defenders came flying in, and it was clear there was helmet-to-helmet contact. As the Falcons defenders got up, Osborn laid very still on the turf as trainers were immediately called out.

Players from both teams were down on one knee as Osborn began to move around. Trainers had originally brought out a backboard, thinking Osborn was going to need it. But he was able to stand up and walked to the cart on his own power.

This situation could’ve been much worse given the circumstances of the hit. Osborn walking by himself was a good sight to see for everyone.

Minnesota was already short at receiver with star Justin Jefferson still out with his hamstring injury. Osborn has been relied on more by the Vikings in recent weeks because of that injury as well as rookie Jordan Addison.

But head coach Kevin O’Connell was hoping for the best in the first quarter when Hall, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, was crunched by Falcons defenders at the goal line and was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

Hall was starting in place of the injured Kirk Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles last week to end his season.

Because of that, the Vikings struck a trade with the Arizona Cardinals before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday to replace Cousins on the roster.

O’Connell wanted to see what Hall could do in his offense first, but it was Dobbs who had to take over despite being in the Vikings’ facility for just a few days.

Osborn finished the game with two catches for 17 yards.