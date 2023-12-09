Vikings offensive coordinator arrested for DWI, still traveling with team for game against Raiders

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.

Phillips was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 11 p.m. CT after reportedly blowing a 0.08% after being pulled over by Minnesota State Police.

Despite the arrest, the Vikings said Phillips will travel with the team this weekend to Las Vegas for a game against the Raiders.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the team said in a statement. “This morning, we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips is in his second season with the Vikings, having spent the previous three seasons as a tight ends coach and pass game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with them.

The 44-year-old’s first NFL job came in 2007 when he was a quality control coach and offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys. He then became their assistant offensive line coach in 2011 and then their tight ends coach in 2013.

Phillips held the latter role for Washington from 2014 to 2018 before heading to southern California.

Phillips is the son of longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, whom Wes worked for while with Dallas.

Wade also was the head coach of the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills and held an interim title for the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.

Phillips was released on $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 21.