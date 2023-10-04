Vikings player wants to use Taylor Swift romance to rile up Travis Kelce during game

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance is the story of the NFL and pop culture the last two weeks, and one player is hoping to use that to his advantage.

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road Sunday to take on the Minnesota Vikings, which is sure to bring more rumors about what Kelce and Swift have been up to in their spare time.

It’s unclear if Swift will show up to U.S. Bank Stadium like she has at Arrowhead and MetLife the last two weeks.

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy said Monday it would be “cool” if Swift made the appearance but not for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“Not for him, because we’re going to try to get our hands on him in front of her,” Murphy said, via ESPN.

“I’m going to say something to him to get him going.”

The Chiefs are 2-0 when Swift is in the house. But as the NFL ramps up its coverage and all eyes turn to the networks on which Kansas City is playing, even Kelce admitted it’s a little much.

“I think everybody is just overwhelmed with … I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.

“But, at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it and a lot of the people watching …”

The teams meet in a Week 5 matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.