Vince McMahon eyes potential WWE comeback amid new legal demands from two alleged assault victims: report

Former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who announced his resignation and subsequent retirement over the summer following a barrage of misconduct allegations, is interested in making a comeback despite facing newly surfaced legal demands from two women alleging sexual misconduct, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Documents reviewed by the news outlet revealed that McMahon received a letter from former wrestling referee Rita Chatterton on Nov. 3 demanding $11.75 million in damages following a three-decade-old accusation that McMahon raped her in a limousine.

Her letter cites “years of ongoing depression, substance abuse, disordered eating, lost income, and overall a decreased quality of life.”

A separate demand emailed to McMahon’s attorneys in November and reviewed by the Wall Street Journal accused McMahon of assaulting a former spa manager in 2011 at a California hotel. According to the report, she alleged the assault happened while McMahon was in town for a WWE event.

She reported the incident to the resort at the time of the alleged assault, sources told the outlet.

Spokesmen for WWE, the company’s independent board members and McMahon declined to comment to The Wall Street Journal. McMahon’s attorney did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Sources with knowledge of McMahon’s comments told the paper that the former WWE CEO is refusing the pay settlements to the two women and that he intends to return to the company after stepping down in June.

“He has said that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed, these people said,” the WSJ report read.

WWE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

McMahon announced his retirement in July, adding that his daughter, Stephanie, would take over as co-CEO along with current WWE President Nick Khan.

According to a previous report from The Wall Street Journal, McMahon was under investigation from the company’s board for an alleged secret $3 million payment to a former employee he supposedly had an affair with.

The board’s investigation into the issue began in April, when other nondisclosure agreements over misconduct claims from former workers against McMahon and head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, were revealed, according to the report.

McMahon has previously denied the allegations made by Chatterton.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Joe Morgan contributed to this report.