Viral internet sensation inks NIL deal with Popeyes: ‘From memes to dreams’

Dieunerst Collin was a viral internet sensation before he could even think about holding up a New Jersey state championship trophy, and on Thursday he went “from memes to dreams.”

Collin was just 8 years old when he went viral in 2013 as he gave the camera a side-eye while holding a Popeyes cup. Recently, he identified himself as the subject of the meme and announced that he won a state title with East Orange Campus in 2021, and the internet came through for him.

Collin, who was on the Lake Erie College football team in 2022, inked a name, image and likeness deal with Popeyes on Thursday as scores of fans tagged the fast-food chain on Twitter and Instagram to get their attention. Wingstop and KFC also tried to get in on the action but to no avail.

He was destined for the Popeyes partnership.

“A lot can happen with the power of the internet behind you!” Collin said in a news release. “I can’t believe I can say I’m officially sponsored by Popeyes. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the good word!”

Popeyes featured Collin on a billboard near his hometown and the two sides will be doing more content over the course of the next few months.