Viral video shows Indianapolis woman driving car on frozen canal before going through the ice

Police have provided details about what happened in a viral video of a car driving across frozen, icy water of a canal in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 33-year-old Biankia Gleason, the woman accused of being behind the wheel, for drunk driving, according to FOX59.

Officers responded to the scene on the canal and New York Street around 11 p.m. Christmas night.

Gleason reportedly told firefighters her GPS took her onto the canal in the area of Colts Playspace. She said she went down an embankment, through the park and onto the canal. When she hit a dead end on 10th Street, she turned around.

The video shows how her car broke through the ice before she got to New York Street. She made it out of the car with the help of some people nearby and was checked out by first responders, FOX59 reports.

Gleason has bonded out of jail.