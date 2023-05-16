Virginia cheerleading coach sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing minor

A Worcester County, Maryland, judge sentenced a McLean, Virginia, cheerleading coach to 25 years after he was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old.

Judge Beau H. Oglesby of the Worcester County Circuit Court sentenced Alexander Wu, 32, to 25 years in prison with all but 10 years of the sentence suspended.

Wu was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and have no unsupervised contact with children.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kristin Heiser said in a press release that the charges stem from a sexual abuse complaint originally reported to Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities.

It was later revealed that the sexual abuse happened in several areas, including Ocean City, Maryland, in Worcester County.

Heiser’s release noted that the victim told investigators that her cheerleading coach, Wu, sexually abused her.

The girl was 14 at the time of the abuse.

The state’s attorney praised law enforcement agencies and partners at the Cricket Center – a child advocacy center.

The Cricket Center’s mission is to create a community response team of law enforcement personnel, attorneys, prosecutors, child protective services, healthcare professionals and more, to hold abusers accountable while helping minor victims and families heal.