Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’

A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an “incident” inside a chemistry classroom.

The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a Facebook post.

First responders, including police and at least two ambulances, were seen outside the school around 11 a.m., according to WRIC-TV.

The district said that students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. and asked parents who normally pick up their children to do so.

Police are investigating the situation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.