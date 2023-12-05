Virginia home explodes after suspect fires flare gun during police search

A flare gun was fired at a home in Arlington, Virginia, during a police search Monday evening, causing the dwelling to explode.

Multiple police and fire units responded to the home in the 800 block of N Burlington after 8 p.m.

Arlington police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home, causing an explosion.

Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Save told ARLnow: “The preliminary investigation indicates a suspect discharged a flare gun from his residence.”

The extent of injuries inside the home and the surrounding area remains unclear at this time. Community members have been told to shelter in place, per D.C.’s FOX 5.

Police said officers on scene reported “minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital.”

Fire officials remain on scene working to extinguish the flames. Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.