Virginia man, 24, arrested after allegedly starting brawl at high school soccer game

A huge fight broke out in the stands of a high school soccer game on Monday in which one person was arrested, and multiple people were hurt.

Donald S. Guerrant, 24, of Wise, Virginia, was charged with a misdemeanor assault and battery after allegedly shoving a group of people which led to them falling on bleachers.

Police said Guerrant can be seen in video pushing the group down and attacking at least two men and one woman. A woman grabbed the suspect before being thrown down to the asphalt track surrounding the field – Guerrant also allegedly threw one of the men to the track twice.

Four women can be seen helping the woman who was thrown to the track, while security separated people.

The game between Union and Ridgeview High Schools was stopped, and several members from one of the teams ran toward the stands. One player even hopped the fence but was not seen getting involved.

At least five people were hospitalized, four of them due to injuries suffered during the brawl, and the other for other causes, according to the Times News.

There are rumors that the fight began following racial slurs, but deputies have not confirmed or denied such. Bystanders said the tense nature of the game – a scoreless overtime match up to that point – may have contributed to the attendees’ actions.

The game took place at Riggs Stadium at the former location of Appalachia High School.

Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said Tuesday that the match was set to continue in Abingdon, weather permitting.