Virginia man accused of stabbing dog while owner walked it; dog euthanized due to injuries: police

A northern Virginia man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly stabbed a dog, which ultimately had to be euthanized because of the injuries, according to police.

The Falls Church Police Department said 25-year-old Reyan Hassan Ibrahim of Broadlands, Virginia, was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police Department after he was pulled over near Dulles Airport at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

On Sunday, at about 9:15 p.m., Ibrahim allegedly stabbed a dog being walked by its owner, near the intersection of W. Broad Street and S. Maple Avenue, police said.

As a result of its injuries, the dog was euthanized.

Police added that no humans were injured in the incident.

Witnesses gave police the license plate number of the vehicle the suspect fled the scene in. After an investigation, police determined the license plate was registered to Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was expected to be transported to the Loudon County detention center. He will also be extradited to the City of Falls Church, where he faces charges for stabbing a dog resulting in the animal being euthanized.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this dog,” Falls Church acting police chief Jiwan Chhetri said. “Pets are members of the family, and we grieve along with them. We give our thanks to our colleagues at the MWAA Police Department for their swift action. We also thank the community members who took down the license plate information when they saw this heinous attack — it was a critical piece in catching this suspect.”