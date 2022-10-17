Virginia man arrested for shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University campus

A 20-year-old Virginia man was arrested following a shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday that left eight people wounded near the James Madison University campus, the Harrisonburg Police Department announced.

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming was arrested on Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated malicious wounding, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. during an “outdoor gathering” at an apartment complex about one mile from James Madison University.

Witnesses told police that someone opened fire into the crowd at the gathering and law enforcement later identified Fleming as a suspect through surveillance video. Additional suspects could be arrested and Fleming could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Eight victims between the ages of 18 and 27 sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Five of them were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, while three were taken to UVA University Hospital.

Pictures taken by Fox 5 DC showed the back window of a car that had been shot out in a parking lot of the apartment complex.

Despite the proximity to James Madison University, none of the victims were students. The school still sent out a shelter-in-place alert and advised students to stay safe as they return from fall break.

“It is important to travel in groups, lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings, know the individuals you welcome into your living space and always report suspicious people and behavior to police immediately,” the university said in a statement on Sunday.