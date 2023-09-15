Virginia mom and three kids missing, last seen over a week ago: ‘There is concern’

A mother and her three children are missing in Virginia and were last seen over a week ago as law enforcement is becoming increasingly concerned.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia wrote in a Facebook post that 30-year-old Lauren Cook was last seen on Sept. 5, and efforts to get in touch with her have been unsuccessful since then.

Law enforcement officials said Cook is missing with her children, 7-year-old Benjamin Cook; 5-year-old Hannah Cook; and 2-year-old Elijah Cook.

Sergeant Megan Huston told WSET the disappearance is unusual.

“Usually you see where a non-custodial parent will run off with the kids, which is not this situation,” Huston said. “There is concern as to where she is at and where the kids are at after it has been over a week now since anybody has had communication with her.”

The sergeant also said Cook’s Husband is worried.

“He’s upset, as any parent would be, of ‘where are my children at,'” Huston said. “We don’t have any signs that she is in danger, but we’re just trying to locate them and make sure they’re safe.”

“Anytime anything involves children they want to make sure the children are safe,” Huston said. “We have gotten an outpouring of support for trying to locate this family and we would appreciate any additional shares of any news media coverage on this so that we can locate Lauren and her children.”

People with information about Cook’s whereabouts are being encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.