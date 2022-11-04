Virginia police arrest Jerrod Brown, accused of trying to run over police officers with stolen cruiser

Police in Virginia have announced the arrest of an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of trying to run over two officers with a stolen police car.

Jerrod Brown – who was last seen Thursday in the town of Pulaski after crashing a police vehicle and fleeing on foot – was captured midday Friday, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

“Jerrod Brown has been taken into custody without incident,” the department wrote on Facebook. “He and everyone else involved is safe and sound.”

Investigators earlier in the morning announced a $3,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest.

VIRGINIA TOWN, SCHOOLS UNDER SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER DURING MANHUNT FOR JERROD BROWN

“If Jerrod Brown is able to read this, we urge you to please, turn yourself in. We want this situation to come to a SAFE end for everyone,” the Pulaski Police Department had wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to help you and we and your family want you safe.”

Authorities released new images of what they say Brown “was wearing during yesterday’s incident.” The photos show Brown in a light-colored “Vans” hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The motive for the alleged carjacking and targeting of the police officers was not immediately clear. Investigators also alleged that Brown stole additional firearms from the police vehicle before fleeing Thursday.

Pulaski County Public Schools said it will operate on a normal schedule Friday after issuing a shelter-in-place for numerous schools the day before.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.