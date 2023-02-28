Virginia police fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them

Police officers in Virginia shot and killed a man who officials said pointed a firearm at several officers Tuesday.

An Albemarle County Police detective spotted a wanted man in Charlottesville and tried engage him, Charlottesville Police said in a news release. But the man fled to a wooded area and fired several rounds, police said.

A short time later, the man fled toward a populated parking lot, and officers made several unsuccessful attempts to use less-lethal force, police said. The man then pointed a firearm at the officers, who responded by shooting him, police said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE NEGOTIATE WITH SUSPECT IN VIOLENT INCIDENT INVOLVING FIREARM, MULTIPLE SHOTS FIRED

The man, identified as Billy Sites, 44, of Albemarle County, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in cooperation with Charlottesville and Albemarle County police.

When a Red Roof Inn in the area received a call Tuesday morning warning them to lock down, staff made sure customers went inside and closed their doors, but the man was never on their property, said Kathy Parker, who works at the front desk.

They saw the man run down the road and later heard six or seven shots, but couldn’t see who was shooting, Parker said. Not long after that, they were told the lockdown was lifted.