Virginia police looking for man recently released from jail after new charge filed

Police in Virginia are looking for a man recently released from jail after a new charge was filed.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Stone Colburn, 25, was released from the county adult detention center Thursday after his murder charges were dismissed.

However, Colburn was charged with the concealment of a dead body Friday morning.

Colburn is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt.

Colburn was initially charged with murder after Natalie Crow, 25, died in July 2021, according to FOX 5.

Anyone who may know of Colburn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.