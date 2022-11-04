Virginia police release new images in manhunt for Jerrod Brown, tell suspect ‘please, turn yourself in’

Police in Virginia have released new images overnight in the manhunt for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of trying to run over two officers with a stolen police car.

Jerrod Brown was last seen Thursday in the town of Pulaski, west of Roanoke, after crashing the police vehicle and fleeing on foot, according to the Pulaski Police Department. Investigators allege that Brown, who as of Friday remains on the run, stole additional firearms from the vehicle.

“If Jerrod Brown is able to read this, we urge you to please, turn yourself in. We want this situation to come to a SAFE end for everyone,” the Pulaski Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to help you and we and your family want you safe.”

Authorities released new images of what they say Brown “was wearing during yesterday’s incident.” The photos show Brown in a light-colored “Vans” hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

VIRGINIA TOWN, SCHOOLS UNDER SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER DURING MANHUNT FOR JERROD BROWN

“If you observe anyone matching that description, do not approach and call 911 immediately,” police added, warning in an earlier Facebook post that Brown is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The motive for the alleged carjacking and targeting of the police officers was not immediately clear.

“There will remain a strong police presence in the Draper Mountain area. Perimeters are being taken down and normal traffic patterns should resume,” Pulaski Police said late Thursday night. “We have no indication that he nor anyone else is harmed at this time.”

Pulaski County Public Schools said it will operate on a normal schedule Friday after issuing a shelter-in-place for numerous schools the day before.

