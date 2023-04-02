Virginia police respond to shooting at shopping mall; 1 suspect in custody

Virginia police responded to a shooting at a shopping center Sunday where one person was hurt and so far one suspect is in custody.

A spokesperson for the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office initially told Fox News Digital that the situation at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Va., remained “very, very active.”

Reached a second time by phone, spokesperson Tom Julia said the situation was no longer considered active.

“We do not consider it an active situation. We have apprehended the shooter, he is in custody—a male. The victim of the gunshot is at a local hospital,” Julia said.

The status of the victim was not immediately known. “We have closed the mall out of abundance of precaution and are completing the search of the area,” Julia added.

Julia also stated, “We believe it was a dispute between these two males.”

He initially said law enforcement was setting up a command center at the scene.

One suspect was apprehended, but authorities had been working to determine if other shooters were involved.

Photos from the scene shared on social media showed a large law enforcement presence outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Journalist John Crump had tweeted that a second shooter remained on the loose in the mall, and police were following a “trail of blood.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.