Virginia running back undergoes spinal surgery after leaving game on stretcher

The University of Virginia provided a positive update on running back Perris Jones, who suffered a scary injury Thursday night.

The school said Jones “underwent successful spinal surgery” at the University of Louisville Medical Center Friday and was able to “briefly walk” Saturday.

“He remains under observation and will be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate,” the school added.

Jones was carted off the field and taken to an area hospital after a scary helmet-to-helmet collision with another player during Thursday night’s loss to Louisville.

Jones, playing in his sixth year with the Cavaliers, caught a 7-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea late in the third quarter with the game tied 14-14. While running downfield, he collided with Cardinals defensive back Cam’ron Kelly and fumbled the ball.

Teammate Malik Washington recovered the ball for a touchdown to give Virginia the 21-14 lead, but celebrations were cut short when those on the field realized Jones was down.

Medical personnel rushed to his aide, and Jones was eventually placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. Players from both teams knelt for about 15 minutes as Jones was treated. Jones was able to move all his limbs early Friday, the school said.

“It’s a very, very difficult reality of the sport that we play, that every play can end that way, and you don’t wish that for anybody,” Virginia head​​ coach Tony Elliott said after the game.

“I know one thing: (Perris Jones) is a tough young man, and he lays it on the line every time he goes out there for this football team. (We’re) believing and praying that he’s going to have a full recovery. I’m putting that in the Lord’s hands, and I’m asking for that in advance and believing that that’s going to be the case.”

After the incident, Louisville rallied for 17 points in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia 31-24.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.