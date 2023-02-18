Virginia school bus video shows student choking 7th-grader in bullying incident, mom says

A Virginia mother says her seventh-grade son was choked on a school bus by another student during an alleged bullying incident that left bruises and marks around his neck and face.

The violent altercation from Jan. 23 was captured on video and brought to the attention of Fairfax County Public Schools officials, but they didn’t do enough to protect him, the boy’s mom, Taylor Brock, said.

“They tried to downplay everything,” Brock told Fox News Digital. “They tried saying ‘We did everything that we could,’ and ‘We took the proper safety measures,’ but they didn’t.”

“They didn’t tell the teachers. They didn’t put in the protective order, or make sure my son was safe. He was still seeing her in the hall and still seeing her in the cafeteria. They did nothing.”

Brock said she’s transferring him to another school to protect him, and she filed a police report with the Alexandria Police Department.

Police didn’t respond to a request for comment, as of Saturday afternoon, and the school district issued a statement to the media.

“The school administration handled the situation in line with the student discipline manual FCPS Student Rights and Responsibilities,” Fairfax County Public Schools said. “We are unable to share further information due to federal privacy laws.”

Brock uploaded the video to her blog, Modma.net, and shared the video with Fox News Digital.

It shows a student taking her son’s backpack while students laugh, and tensions quickly escalate when he tries to snatch it back.

The other student grabs him by face and puts her hands around his throat, pinning him against a window.

“This can’t just continue to be another story. There has to be change,” Brock said. “I feel like the best way to make the change is to have preventative measures put in place, so they could teach the kids how to manage anger; overcome depression, stress and peer pressure; and also realizing that every child’s life is important.”

Brock also pushed for harsher punishments, especially when physical violence is involved.

“None of this ‘three strikes and you’re out’ kind of thing. They shouldn’t have two or three more times to hit my son before the school says that’s enough,” Brock said.

She received a message from another student, which she shared with Fox News Digital, that implied retaliation against the student who strangled her son.

Brock reported the message the school district but said it’s “perfect proof” to show how students will take matters into their own hands if they don’t feel like the school district is doing enough to protect them.

“If the children feel like the administration is not doing what they’re supposed to, what’s stopping them from trying to take it into their own hands?” Brock said.

“If this school isn’t listening to the students, what are they supposed to do? Of course, they’re going to be acting out with violence or committing suicide, because no one’s listening to them.”

School bullying rocked a New Jersey school district in recent weeks after a group of students beat 14-year-old Adriana Kuch in the hallway of Central Regional High School, which was recorded by other students and shared on social media.

A couple of days later, on Feb. 3, Kuch died of an apparent suicide, which sent shockwaves through the community.

Tensions flared Thursday night at the Central Regional school board meeting when dozens of other students and parents came forward about bullying in the school district that ranged from bigoted insults to violence.