Virginia school employee facing charges for forcible sodomy, abduction: police

A Virginia man employed by Arlington Public Schools is behind bars for abduction and sexual assault, according to police.

Julio Basurto, 42, is charged with abduction and forcible sodomy, according to FOX 5 DC.

Basurto was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on May 21, a woman reported to the Arlington County Police Department that she was sexually assaulted inside a vehicle.

VIRGINIA OFFICER SERIOUSLY INJURED WHEN STRUCK BY CAR REPORTED STOLEN

An investigation into the alleged incident determined that the victim exited a nightlife establishment early that morning and was on Clarendon Boulevard when the suspect approached her in a black vehicle. The woman said that she entered the vehicle and was sexually assaulted during the ride before she was able to escape.

The suspect was not working as a rideshare driver, police said in a statement.

After reviewing evidence and conducting witness interviews, detectives identified Basurto as the alleged suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST 2 HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES IN DEATH OF MAN PINNED TO FLOOR AT VIRGINIA PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

The incident remains under investigation. Police said the suspect may have been responsible for more assaults in the area.

Basurto is an Arlington Public Schools employee who is also an active community advocate in the Arlington area, according to FOX 5 DC.

Arlington Public Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.