Virginia teen killed in apparent murder-suicide by ex-boyfriend just days before turning 18: report

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A teenager in Virginia was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to her family.

The Blacksburg, Virginia, Police Department wrote in a press release Wednesday that it located two deceased juveniles as well as a weapon inside a vehicle in a parking garage. Both of the deceased are students at Blacksburg High School, but officials didn’t name them.

Serenity Hawley, 17, was identified as the victim in the murder-suicide by her family, who spoke with WSLS-TV. Hawley’s family said her ex-boyfriend shot Serenity in the chest.

FLORIDA SHERIFF’S OFFICE RAISES MONEY FOR DEPUTIES INJURED BY MAN WHO ‘INTENTIONALLY’ PLOWED CAR INTO THEM

“She was a great kid. I mean I couldn’t have asked for a better child,” her dad, John Hawley told the outlet.

According to her parents, Serenity was recently accepted to Virginia Tech and was set to turn 18 in just days.

WOMAN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL TX JUDGE OVER ABORTION PILL RULING

Heather Waldron, Serenity’s mother, said the 17-year-old was involved in an incident with her ex-boyfriend about a month ago, causing the school to issue a no-contact order.

Waldron told the outlet that she tried encouraging her daughter to get a restraining order, which didn’t end up happening.

“The biggest thing is to watch for red flags. Don’t ignore or think that this wouldn’t happen to your daughter because I would never in a million years thought this would happen to my daughter,” said Waldron. “She was just very vivacious. She was just larger than life. And to know that she is gone is just unreal.”