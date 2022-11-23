Virginia Walmart shooting: 6 victims killed include 16-year-old boy

Virginia authorities on Wednesday identified five of the six people killed during a deadly shooting inside a Walmart by a store employee.

The City of Chesapeake said Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson were killed Tuesday night when suspected gunman, Andre Bing, opened fire inside the big box store.

The sixth victim was only identified as a 16-year-old boy. Bing died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

WALMART EMPLOYEE IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, KILLS 6 WITH PISTOL, POLICE SAY

The ages of the other victims were not released.

At least 50 people were believed to have been inside the store when shots rang out, police said. Three people, including Bing, were found dead in an employee break room. Another was found dead near the front of the store. Three other victims were taken to hospitals where they later died, police said.

A Walmart employee said the overnight stocking team gathered in a break room when the gunman opened fire.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room,” Briana Tyler said. “It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way.”

A witness also told WAVY that she heard the suspect laughing at one point and that she believes the shooting was planned.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. A Chesapeake police SWAT team searched Bing’s home but it was not clear if anything of significance was found.

The Walmart store is expected to remain closed for several days as investigators process the crime scene. The company said it has set up an associate resource center for employees and their family members to offer counseling, meals and other services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.