Vladimir Putin will not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be among the heads of state to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming funeral, his spokesperson announced Friday.

Dimitry Peskov, speaking to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, said Putin is not being considered for Moscow’s representation at the event, noting that the Kremlin is waiting to learn about the protocol of the ceremony before deciding who will attend.

The United Kingdom has firmly opposed Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted nearly 200 days.

LIVE UPDATES: QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED

Putin and Western leaders have avoided meeting with each other since the onset of the conflict.

PRESIDENT XI, PUTIN OFFER CONDOLENCES, PRAISE FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II

On Thursday, following Elizabeth’s death, Putin wrote a letter to King Charles III.

“Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he said. “The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage,” he continued. “I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”