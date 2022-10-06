VP Harris’ motorcade crash may have been misreported as ‘mechanical failure,’ report says

The Secret Service vehicle carrying Vice President Kamala Harris struck a curb, and agents had to transfer her to another vehicle in the middle of a Washington, D.C. street on Monday, reports state.

The Secret Service agents involved initially reported to their superiors that the incident was due to a “mechanical failure” but later confirmed that the agent driving had “overcorrected.” Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle reportedly expressed concern that agents had incorrectly reported the incident to their superiors, according to the Washington Post.

“During a protective movement this morning, a vehicle in a motorcade overcorrected and struck a curb. Out of an abundance of caution, the protectee was transferred to a secondary vehicle and the motorcade continued to its destination,” Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi told Politico.

“Initial radio traffic indicated this was a mechanical failure, and that was communicated to agency leadership by personnel supporting the motorcade movement,” he said continued. “After the protective movement was completed, leadership was verbally updated with additional pertinent facts that the vehicle struck a curb.”

Cheatle, who entered the top role at the USSS in August, only discovered after the fact that the driver had struck a roadside curb leading into a tunnel.

The Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

One observer was able to capture footage of the incident from a nearby building and posted the footage on TikTok.

The video shows Harris’ motorcade after it had already come to a halt and armed agents secured the area while the vice president was transferred.

Harris was on her way back to the White House for the trip, and she soon arrived there safely.

“The Vice President sustained no injuries and appreciates the quick response by her USSS detail to get her to the White House safely,” The VP’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, told WaPo.