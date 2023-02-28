Waffle House patron robs workers at gunpoint after paying bill, tipping waitress

A man who ate at an Oklahoma Waffle House paid for his meal, tipped his waitress – then robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, local police said.

Victor DonJuan Medina was busted for the bizarre stickup by Tulsa police just before midnight Saturday when they spotted him running along a highway retaining wall, KTUL-TV reported.

Medina allegedly pulled out a gun on a Waffle House worker and demanded money from the cash register after he’d gobbled up his meal, then ran from the place, witnesses told police.

Medina is being held at the Tulsa County Jail and is facing charges of robbery with a firearm.

Medina is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Waffle House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.