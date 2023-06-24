Wagner chief orders troops to turn around from Moscow ‘to avoid bloodshed’

Yevgeny Prigozhin announced through a post on social media that his troops are “turning our columns around” in order “to avoid bloodshed.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly revealed that he had initiated negotiations with Prigozhin on behalf of and under the authorization of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The negotiations lasted throughout the day.

Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of his company towards Moscow.

A statement from the Belarusian government claimed, “At the moment, an absolutely profitable and acceptable option for solving the situation is on the table, with security guarantees for the Wagner PMC fighters.”

Prigozhin’s announcement seemingly puts an end to what observers called the most significant challenge to Putin’s regime in his 23 years in power.

The Associated Press reports he didn’t say whether Moscow has responded to his demand to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.

Video obtained by Reuters showed troop carriers and two flatbed trucks each carrying a tank driving 30 miles (50 km) beyond Voronezh, more than halfway to Moscow, where a helicopter fired on them.

Prigozhin said he had captured the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don without firing a shot. The city has served as the main logistical hub for Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

Chris Pandolfo, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.