Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman expected to transfer to Notre Dame: report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are likely to get a huge boost that many believe can put them in a New Year’s Six bowl next season — at a minimum.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is expected to land in South Bend after entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN.

The Irish started backup quarterback Drew Pyne most of the season after starter Tyler Buchner went down with a shoulder injury in an upset loss to Marshall the second game of the season. Pyne will transfer to Arizona State for next season.

Now, they will have one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

In 11 games this season, Hartman set a career-high by completing 63% of his passes, throwing for 35 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 3,421 yards. In 2021, he threw for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns and 14 picks, while rushing for 11 scores en route to an 11-3 record.

Next season will be Hartman’s sixth in college football, where he will play as a 24-year-old. He got the Wake Forest starting job as a true freshman in 2018. He was the backup in 2019 and was a redshirt sophomore in 2020 but did not lose a year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Notre Dame, ranked 21 in the country, will face No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl Friday night. The Fighting Irish entered the season as the No. 5 team in the country in the AP rankings.

After an opening loss to No. 2 Ohio State, Notre Dame fell three spots, but its loss to Marshall dropped it out of the Top 25 for some time.

It will be Hartman’s last year of eligibility, and he can certainly make a name for himself for 2024 draft boards.