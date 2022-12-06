Walker, Warnock battle in Senate runoff, Twitter files prompt media reckoning and more top headlines

PEACH STATE SHOWDOWN – Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock set to face off in high-stakes Senate runoff. Continue reading …

‘SORRY EPISODE’ – Hunter Biden revelations in Twitter Files prompts media reckoning. Continue reading …

ALL ABOUT THE OIL – Biden admin tosses Maduro lifeline despite crimes against humanity. Continue reading …

‘ONE OF A KIND’ – Hollywood stars react after iconic actress Kirstie Alley dies. Continue reading …

AIRLINE OUTRAGE – Passenger reportedly tells mom she shouldn’t have toddler in first class. Continue reading …

–

ANYWHERE BUT THERE – Biden dodging border visit despite being 100 miles away. Continue reading …

‘INTERESTING COINCIDENCE’ – WH dismisses evidence Twitter censored Hunter Biden story. Continue reading …

‘PREPARED TO GET IN THE RACE’ – John Bolton floats 2024 presidential run. Continue reading …

‘POLITICAL PAYOFF’– Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin’s energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

FIGHTING WORDS – DeSantis spox fires back after ‘mainstream media’ hit piece. Continue reading …

‘FAKE NEW RULES’ – Washington Post writers slammed for defense of Hunter Biden laptop coverage. Continue reading …

‘M IS FOR MEH’ – MSNBC, liberal analysts complain Hunter Biden Twitter story is a ‘snoozefest.’ Continue reading …

‘TOXIC FEMININITY’ – ‘The View’s’ Alyssa Farah Griffin suggests show is hostile to women. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Dems and Hollywood turned the Kennedy Center Honors into the new Oscars. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – This isn’t how our system is supposed to work. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The media were complicit in ‘outright censorship.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The most wonderful crime of the year. Continue reading …

BEIJING BACKS DOWN – Researcher says Chinese citizens ‘empowered’ after COVID protests. Continue reading …

BAD ACTORS – Former Navy SEAL says China, Russia emboldened by Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Continue reading …

VETTING DRIVERS – Seasonal delivery workers face scrutiny after 7-year-old’s murder. Continue reading …

ROYAL INSPIRATION – Meghan and Kate invoke Princess Diana in battle for spotlight. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.