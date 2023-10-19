Wall outside US Secret Service office in Tennessee shot, suspect arrested

A suspected shooter was arrested Thursday after firing at a wall outside a U.S. Secret Service building in Tennessee, authorities said.

The unidentified shooter discharged a weapon into a wall outside the agency’s Memphis field office around 12:30 p.m. local time, said Mark Switzer, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis office.

“No one was injured and the individual was taken into custody by the Secret Service without incident,” Switzer said.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was directed toward anyone under protection of Secret Service agents, he said. The investigation is ongoing.

A motive for the suspected shooting was not disclosed.