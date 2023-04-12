Warm weather brings risk of wildfire danger, possible record highs for millions

It feels like summertime for millions of people from the Plains to the Midwest and across the Northeast, with record highs possible for many big cities through Friday.

PROLONGED CALIFORNIA WINTER HIT BEEKEEPERS HARD, BUT RECENT RAINS COULD MEAN A GOOD YEAR FOR HONEY

The dry, warm conditions will bring the risk of wildfire danger for many of these regions.

Meanwhile, a frontal boundary stretched across the Gulf will help enhance rain along the coast and into Florida over the next few days.

And, the Northwest is still unsettled, with wet weather along the coast and higher elevation snow.