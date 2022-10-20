Warmer weather is forecast as a system brings snow to the Northwest

After record cold temperatures this week, a warmup is on the way to more seasonal averages.

FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS ANNOUNCES SANIBEL CAUSEWAY REOPENING A WEEK AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

However, a pattern shift will start to bring more active weather to the U.S.

A system moving into the Northwest will bring heavy rain and big snow for the higher elevations.

This storm will spread into the Plains next week, bringing all sorts of weather hazards including the risk of severe storms and flooding rainfall.

Aside from the colder-than-average temperatures, much of the country is quiet ahead of the next system moving into the West this weekend.