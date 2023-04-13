Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins to play against Kings in Game 1 of playoff matchup, first since leaving team

The Golden State Warriors will finally have Andrew Wiggins on the court for Game 1 of the playoffs’ first round Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of the series, saying Wiggins, who hasn’t played a game for the Warriors since Feb. 14, is “feeling good and is ready to go.”

The Athletic reported the Warriors intend to use Wiggins off the bench. He is expected to play 20-25 minutes in that role.

Wiggins was away from the team since Feb. 14 and didn’t have a timeline for a return as he dealt with a personal matter.

He returned April 4 to Golden State, but he didn’t participate in the final three regular-season games while he got himself in game shape. During his absence, Wiggins was still working out, Kerr noted in the past.

The Warriors secured the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, earning them a place in the first round of the NBA Playoffs instead of needing the NBA play-in tournament to qualify.

The Kings were a surprise team this year, but the Warriors, despite winning it all last year, won’t be questioning the No. 3 seed’s ability to beat them.

Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists over 37 games this season.

It will be a new situation for Wiggins with the Warriors, though. He’s never come off the bench for a game he’s played for Golden State. Since he was traded to the Warriors from the Minnesota Timberwolves, he’s started all 193 games he’s played.

In fact, Wiggins has started every game he’s ever played in the NBA since being drafted first overall by the Wolves in 2014. He’s averaged 19.1 points in 635 regular-season games.

With Wiggins on the bench, Kerr will likely still have Jonathan Kuminga playing at power forward with Donte DiVincenzo at small forward.